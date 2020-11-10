Alaska Air Group CEO to step down in 2021

Alaska Air Group announced (09-Nov-2020) the retirement of CEO Brad Tilden from 31-Mar-2021, whereupon he will be succeeded by president Ben Minicucci. Mr Tilden stated: "We are through the initial phases of our coronavirus response, and Alaska is on a solid trajectory... Now is the time to position Alaska for future growth, and now is the time to move forward with this long-planned transition". Mr Tilden will continue to serve as the board of directors chairman. [more - original PR]