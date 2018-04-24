Loading
24-Apr-2018 1:26 PM

Alaska Air Group CEO: Integration with Virgin America reaching a 'crescendo' on 25-Apr-2018

Alaska Air Group chairman, CEO and president Brad Tilden stated (23-Apr-2018) the integration with Virgin America is "reaching a crescendo" on 25-Apr-2018 when the two carriers transition to a single passenger service system. The carrier is "encouraged" by the strength it sees in its core markets, with Mr Tilden seeing "positive signs in the vast majority of our new markets". [more - original PR]

