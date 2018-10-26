26-Oct-2018 1:19 PM
Alaska Air Group CEO: Integration with Virgin America 90% complete
Alaska Air Group CEO Brad Tilden stated (25-Oct-2018) the airline has completed approximately 90% of its integration milestones, in the almost two years since its merger with Virgin America closed. He added: "With that work now behind us, we are doubling down on what we do best - keeping fares low, delivering leading operational performance and offering top-rated customer service". [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II] [more - original PR - III]