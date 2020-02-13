Become a CAPA Member
13-Feb-2020

ALAFCO reports earnings up more than 100% in Q1FY2019/2020

Aviation Lease and Finance Company (ALAFCO) reported (12-Feb-2020) the following financial highlights for Q1FY2019/2020 (three months ended 31-Dec-2019:

  • Revenue: KWD31.9 million (USD104.7 million), +23.2% year-on-year;
    • Operational revenue: 94.4% of total;
  • Net profit: KWD9.0 million (USD29.5 million), +103.1%;
  • Earnings per share: KWD0.944 (USD3.1), +102.6%;
  • Total assets: KWD1.5 billion (USD4.9 billion), +22%. [more - original PR]

