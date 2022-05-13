13-May-2022 10:15 AM
ALAFCO delivers first of four A350s to ITA
ALAFCO delivered (12-May-2022) the first of four A350 aircraft to Italia Trasporto Aereo (ITA Airways), at Rome Fiumicino Airport on 11-May-2022. The aircraft is configured in a two class layout with 33 seats in business and 301 in economy. The lease period for all four aircraft is 12 years. The carrier will commence service with the aircraft in early Jun-2022, on its new routes from Rome to Los Angeles, Buenos Aires and Sao Paulo. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - Airbus]