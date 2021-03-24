Become a CAPA Member
24-Mar-2021 5:22 PM

Ajwaa Airlines to acquire EgyptAir A330-200, plans Apr-2021 launch

Egypt's Ajwaa Airlines, via its official Facebook account, announced (04-Mar-2021) it signed a lease agreement with EgyptAir for one A330-200 aircraft. The airline reported plans to commence passenger and cargo operations once the aircraft is received in Apr-2021. 

