Ajwaa Airlines to acquire EgyptAir A330-200, plans Apr-2021 launch
Egypt's Ajwaa Airlines, via its official Facebook account, announced (04-Mar-2021) it signed a lease agreement with EgyptAir for one A330-200 aircraft. The airline reported plans to commence passenger and cargo operations once the aircraft is received in Apr-2021.
