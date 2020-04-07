Airways NZ CEO: Govt stimulus package 'cannot realistically offset' coronavirus revenue impact

Airways New Zealand CEO Graeme Sumner reported (06-Apr-2020) the NZD70 million (USD41.7 million) stimulus package awarded by New Zealand's Government in Mar-2020 "cannot realistically offset the 95% decline in revenue we are currently facing" due to the coronavirus pandemic. Mr Somner explained the package has "made a significant contribution to cushioning the blow" of coronavirus impacts. [more - original PR]