Airways New Zealand selects Frequentis to demonstrate digital ATC tower solution

Airways New Zealand selected (21-Dec-2017) Frequentis to provide a digital air traffic control tower demonstration. The system will be supported by additional situational awareness tools such as target tracking and infrared capabilities. The technology is being demonstrated to see how it could be used as a contingency option to back up physical towers. Airways New Zealand noted the technological potential of digital towers, stating panoramic views of the airfield offered digitally show more detail than is possible with the human eye. Airways New Zealand COO Pauline Lamb said: "Digital towers are one of the intelligent transport technologies we are looking at to modernise our air traffic network and ensure New Zealand gets the most benefit out of an increasingly complex and busy airspace". [more - original PR]