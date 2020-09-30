Airways New Zealand: Air traffic may only reach 50% of pre-pandemic levels by mid-2021

Airways New Zealand reported (30-Sep-2020) current forecasts indicate air traffic levels may only reach 50% of pre-pandemic levels by mid-2021 and the ANSP does not expect to be back to profitability until at least 2023. In May-2020, Airways announced plans to review its services provided from seven regional airports, where air traffic levels were low even prior to COVID-19. A "robust" process is now underway whereby independent aeronautical studies will examine and make recommendations on the airspace and operations at each airport. The New Zealand Civil Aviation Authority will then determine what air traffic management services, if any, are required. [more - original PR]