Airshare by Airways NZ registers more than 10,000 drone operators

Airways New Zealand stated (13-Sep-2018) more than 10,000 drone pilots are now registered with Airshare to operate in New Zealand airspace. Airshare is the ANSP's online hub for drone operators. Recreational pilots account for 80% of registrations. Airways CEO Graeme Sumner said: "Hitting the 10,000 mark is excellent news as it reflects drone pilots' growing awareness of their safety responsibilities". There is currently no legal requirement for drone pilots to be registered to fly and the Airshare system is voluntary. Mr Sumner added: "We would like to see mandatory registration and training requirements for drone pilots implemented to make sure all airspace users are able to continue to fly safely". [more - original PR]