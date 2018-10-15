Airservices projects OneSKY will unlock USD710m in economic benefits for Australia

Airservices Australia CEO Jason Harfield stated (15-Oct-2018) OneSKY "will unlock more than [AUD1 billion (USD710 million)] of economic benefits for Australia as we cater for the forecast growth in both air traffic and infrastructure investment over the next decade". OneSKY is Airservices' project to harmonise civil and military ATC in Australia on one system. The multi year timetable to deliver OneSKY is on track, Airservices said. [more - original PR]