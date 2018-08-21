Airservices expecting Australian capital cities to support 235 million travellers p/a by 2030

Airservices Australia forecast (20-Aug-2018) Australia's capital cities to support 235 million travellers p/a by 2030. The biggest growth will be from China at 5.6% growth p/a, the rest of Asia at 3.5% p/a and North America with 4% p/a. By 2035, over 130 million passengers from China and over 105 million passengers from North America are expected to travel to Oceania every year. "These forecasts are supported by trends we have observed in our key market segments over the past 12 months... Specifically, there has been an increase in the number of flights we manage in our emerging markets of North Asia and the Americas, and our traditional Middle Eastern market", Airservices stated. [more - original PR]