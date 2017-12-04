Loading
4-Dec-2017 10:34 AM

Airservices CEO: Australia investing USD14.4bn in new airport infrastructure over next 5 years

Airservices Australia CEO Jason Harfield stated (01-Dec-2017) new airport infrastructure investment in Australia will total AUD19 billion (USD14.4 billion) over the next five years, including construction of Western Sydney Airport and new runways at Perth AirportBrisbane Airport and Melbourne Tullamarine Airport. He emphasised the need to act as an "aviation ecosystem" and improve collaboration. "If we are to maximise the benefits of that investment it is vital that our strategies are aligned and that we cooperate as fully as possible... There needs to be a partnership and not a customer-supplier relationship", Mr Harfield said. [more - original PR

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership gives you access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More