Airservices CEO: Australia investing USD14.4bn in new airport infrastructure over next 5 years

Airservices Australia CEO Jason Harfield stated (01-Dec-2017) new airport infrastructure investment in Australia will total AUD19 billion (USD14.4 billion) over the next five years, including construction of Western Sydney Airport and new runways at Perth Airport, Brisbane Airport and Melbourne Tullamarine Airport. He emphasised the need to act as an "aviation ecosystem" and improve collaboration. "If we are to maximise the benefits of that investment it is vital that our strategies are aligned and that we cooperate as fully as possible... There needs to be a partnership and not a customer-supplier relationship", Mr Harfield said. [more - original PR]