Become a CAPA Member
Loading
20-Nov-2019 9:56 AM

Airservices Australia executive general manage: Long term thinking needed for UAS infrastructure

Airservices Australia executive general manager of customer service enhancement Michelle Bennetts advocated (19-Nov-2019) for a "long term thinking" approach to infrastructure planning for airport unmanned aerial systems (UAS). Ms Bennetts stated: "This may include hangar space, integration into flight operations, cargo transits, passenger management, and community consultation". Ms Bennett's continued: "Then there are the questions of landing pads, aerial device parking arrangements, changes to security processes and the impact on airport car parking and retail demand". [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More