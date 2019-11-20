Airservices Australia executive general manage: Long term thinking needed for UAS infrastructure

Airservices Australia executive general manager of customer service enhancement Michelle Bennetts advocated (19-Nov-2019) for a "long term thinking" approach to infrastructure planning for airport unmanned aerial systems (UAS). Ms Bennetts stated: "This may include hangar space, integration into flight operations, cargo transits, passenger management, and community consultation". Ms Bennett's continued: "Then there are the questions of landing pads, aerial device parking arrangements, changes to security processes and the impact on airport car parking and retail demand". [more - original PR]