Airservices Australia, Department of Defence enter milestone contract for OneSky deployment

Airservices Australia and Australia's Department of Defence (DoD) signed (26-Feb-2018) a milestone contract for deployment of the 'OneSKY' project. As previously reported by CAPA, the AUD1.2 billion (USD941 million) OneSKY project aims to unify civil/military operations and consolidate management of airspace into a single flight information region (FIR). Airservices and the DoD are working in partnership with Thales Australia to deploy the 'Civil Military Air Traffic Control System', which will enable use of real time traffic prediction tools and more route flexibility for airspace users. Airservices CEO Jason Harfield referred to OneSKY and the signing as "probably the biggest development in the safe management of Australia's skies since aviation began in this nation". Mr Harfield said under the project, a new voice communication system will be commissioned later in 2018, after commencing installation initially in 2017. "We have also completed the system requirements review in January, which means Airservices, Defence and Thales have a common agreed understanding of the system's requirements", Mr Harfield affirmed. [more - original PR]