4-Dec-2017 10:37 AM

Airservices Australia CEO: ANSPs must work to 'remain relevant' amid growing competition

Airservices Australia CEO Jason Harfield commented (01-Dec-2017) ANSP's cannot continue "business as usual" and have to "remain relevant". Mr Harfield stated that if airspace "becomes the bottleneck in the aviation ecosystem", then the problem will not be solved by ANSPs, and rather by technology companies such as Apple, Uber, Google. Mr Harfield concluded: "ANSPs provide a service. If that service falls short or does not represent value, then our customers will look elsewhere". [more - original PR

