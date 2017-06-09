ACI EUROPE welcomes EU Commission reform package on fair competition

ACI EUROPE welcomed (08-Jun-2017) the EU Commission's 'Open and Connected Aviation' regulatory package. The package includes proposed regulation on fair competition, clarification on public service obligation routes, ATM contingencies during industrial action and guidelines on ownership and control of EU airlines. ACI EUROPE stated the "key proposal" in the package is a new regulation allowing the Commission to investigate unfair competitive practices in aviation from non-EU countries, with the possibility to adopt redressive measures. ACI EUROPE stated Europe's airports consider fair competition to be "an essential feature of any well-functioning open aviation market", however in "recent years the concept of fair competition has been at the centre of claims targeting a number of Middle Eastern airlines in particular - without compelling legal evidence being provided so far". ACI EUROPE DG Olivier Jankovec expects the new rules tabled to provide "an objective, transparent and robust process to investigate alleged distortions of competition in air transport". [more - original PR]