12-Dec-2017 4:27 PM

Luton Council releases 30 year development vision for London Luton Airport

Luton Borough Council released (11-Dec-2017) a new 30 year development vision for London Luton Airport. Highlights include:

  • Increase capacity to 38 million passengers p/a;
  • Make best use of the airport's existing single runway;
  • Create 18,500 new jobs;
  • Current forecasts from Oxford Economics indicate each additional one million passengers handled at the airport p/a creates up to 800 new jobs and a GBP76 million boost to the regional economy.

The council is the sole shareholder of the airport's owner London Luton Airport Ltd. [more - original PR]

