Luton Council releases 30 year development vision for London Luton Airport

Luton Borough Council released (11-Dec-2017) a new 30 year development vision for London Luton Airport. Highlights include:
- Increase capacity to 38 million passengers p/a;
- Make best use of the airport's existing single runway;
- Create 18,500 new jobs;
- Current forecasts from Oxford Economics indicate each additional one million passengers handled at the airport p/a creates up to 800 new jobs and a GBP76 million boost to the regional economy.
The council is the sole shareholder of the airport's owner London Luton Airport Ltd. [more - original PR]