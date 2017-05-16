Airports of Thailand reports double-digit profit growth in Q2FY2017

Airports of Thailand reported (15-May-2017) the following financial highlights for three months ended 31-Mar-2017:

Total revenue: THB15,034 million (USD426.9 million), +6.9% year-on-year; Landing and parking charges: THB1739 million (USD49.4 million), +2.3%; Departure passenger service charge: THB6420 million (USD182.3 million), +5.6%; Aircraft service charges: THB206.7 million (USD5.9 million), +2.7%; Office and state property rents: THB545.2 million (USD15.5 million), +10.7%; Service revenues: THB1864 million (USD52.9 million), +11.8%; Concession revenues: THB3891 million (USD110.5 million), +6.3%;

Total costs: THB6937 million (USD197.0 million), -3.8%;

Profit before tax: THB8098 million (USD230 million), +18.0%;

Net profit: THB6489 million (USD184.3 million), +17.8%;

Total assets: THB168,646 million (USD4789 million);

Cash and cash equivalents: THB5793 million (USD164.5 million);

Total liabilities: THB46,516 million (USD1321 million). [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II] [more - original PR - III]

*Based on the average conversion rate at THB1 = USD0.028398