24-Apr-2019 11:06 AM
Airports of Thailand reports double digit cargo decline in Mar-2019
Airports of Thailand reported (23-Apr-2019) the following traffic highlights for Mar-2019:
- Passengers: 13.0 million, +0.9% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 5.1 million, -2.8%;
- International: 7.8 million, +3.5%;
- Cargo: 134,861 tonnes, -11.8%;
- Domestic: 6297 tonnes, -25.3%;
- International: 128,564 tonnes, -11.1%;
- Aircraft movements: 79,079, +3.2%;
- Domestic: 35,270, -1.1%;
- International: 43,809, +6.9%. [more - original PR]