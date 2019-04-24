Become a CAPA Member
24-Apr-2019 11:06 AM

Airports of Thailand reports double digit cargo decline in Mar-2019

Airports of Thailand reported (23-Apr-2019) the following traffic highlights for Mar-2019:

  • Passengers: 13.0 million, +0.9% year-on-year;
    • Domestic: 5.1 million, -2.8%;
    • International: 7.8 million, +3.5%;
  • Cargo: 134,861 tonnes, -11.8%;
    • Domestic: 6297 tonnes, -25.3%;
    • International: 128,564 tonnes, -11.1%;
  • Aircraft movements: 79,079, +3.2%;

