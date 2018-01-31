Airports of Thailand reports reports highest pax since 2008 with 133.1m pax in 2017

Airports of Thailand reported (29-Jan-2018) the following traffic highlights:
- Dec-2017:
- Passengers: 12.5 million, +10.5% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 5.3 million, +3.3%;
- International: 7.2 million, +16.4%;
- Cargo: 146,056 tonnes, +5.0%;
- Domestic: 8270 tonnes, -25.2%;
- International: 137,786 tonnes, +7.6%;
- Aircraft movements: 74,410, +3.8%;
- Domestic: 35,121, -4.3%;
- International: 39,289, +12.4%;
- 2017:
- Passengers: 133.1 million, +9.4%
- Cargo: 1.6 million tonnes, +9.5%;
- Aircraft movements: 833,082, +5.4%.
According to the CAPA Airport Traffic Database, Airports of Thailand reports repored highest passengers since 2008 with 133.1 million passenger numbers in 2017. [more - original PR]