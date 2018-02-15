Airports of Thailand profits increase by more than 20% in 4Q2017

Airports of Thailand reported (14-Feb-2018) the following financial highlights for three months ended 31-Dec-2017:

Total revenue: THB15,046 million (USD456.0 million), +14.6% year-on-year; Landing and parking charges: THB1795 million (USD54.4 million), +7.7%; Departure passenger service charges: THB6253 million (USD189.5 million), +19.7%; Aircraft service charges: THB198.5 million (USD6.0 million), +2.3%; Office and state property rents: THB558.6 million (USD16.9 million), +3.2%; Service revenues: THB1876 million (USD56.9 million), +11.5%; Concession revenues THB3931 million (USD442.9 million), +15.9%;

Profit before tax: THB7786 million (USD236.0 million), +21.3%;

Net profit: THB6238 million (USD189.1 million), +22.3%;

Total assets: THB180,253 million (USD5464 million);

Cash and cash equivalents: THB6485 million (USD196.6 million);

Total liabilities: THB42,365 million (USD1284 million). [more - original PR I][more - original PR II][more - original PR III]

*Based on the average conversion rate at THB1 = USD0.030311