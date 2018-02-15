15-Feb-2018 11:50 AM
Airports of Thailand profits increase by more than 20% in 4Q2017
Airports of Thailand reported (14-Feb-2018) the following financial highlights for three months ended 31-Dec-2017:
- Total revenue: THB15,046 million (USD456.0 million), +14.6% year-on-year;
- Landing and parking charges: THB1795 million (USD54.4 million), +7.7%;
- Departure passenger service charges: THB6253 million (USD189.5 million), +19.7%;
- Aircraft service charges: THB198.5 million (USD6.0 million), +2.3%;
- Office and state property rents: THB558.6 million (USD16.9 million), +3.2%;
- Service revenues: THB1876 million (USD56.9 million), +11.5%;
- Concession revenues THB3931 million (USD442.9 million), +15.9%;
- Profit before tax: THB7786 million (USD236.0 million), +21.3%;
- Net profit: THB6238 million (USD189.1 million), +22.3%;
- Total assets: THB180,253 million (USD5464 million);
- Cash and cash equivalents: THB6485 million (USD196.6 million);
- Total liabilities: THB42,365 million (USD1284 million).
*Based on the average conversion rate at THB1 = USD0.030311