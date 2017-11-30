Airports of Thailand profit before tax increase 8% in FY2017

Airports of Thailand reported (29-Nov-2017) the following financial highlights for 12 months ended 30-Sep-2017:
- Total revenue: THB56,744 million (USD1640 million), +7.9% year-on-year;
- Landing and parking charges: THB6732 million (USD194.5 million), +4.6%;
- Departure passenger service charges: THB23,285 million (USD672.8 million), +6.0%;
- Aircraft service charges: THB808.8 million (USD23.4 million), +2.9%;
- Office and state property rents: THB2265 million (USD65.4 million), +13.7%;
- Service revenues: THB7059 million (USD204.0 million), +14.6%;
- Concession revenues: THB14,752 million (USD426.3 million), +8.3%;
- Profit before tax: THB26,185 million (USD756.6 million), +8.3%;
- Net profit: THB20,740 million (USD599.3 million), +7.2%;
- Total assets: THB178,410 million (USD5155 million);
- Cash and cash equivalents: THB9318 million (USD269.2 million);
- Total liabilities: THB46,721 million (USD1350 million).
*Based on the average conversion rate at THB1 = USD0.028896