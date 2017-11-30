Loading
Airports of Thailand profit before tax increase 8% in FY2017

Airports of Thailand reported (29-Nov-2017) the following financial highlights for 12 months ended 30-Sep-2017:

  • Total revenue: THB56,744 million (USD1640 million), +7.9% year-on-year;
    • Landing and parking charges: THB6732 million (USD194.5 million), +4.6%;
    • Departure passenger service charges: THB23,285 million (USD672.8 million), +6.0%;
    • Aircraft service charges: THB808.8 million (USD23.4 million), +2.9%;
    • Office and state property rents: THB2265 million (USD65.4 million), +13.7%;
    • Service revenues: THB7059 million (USD204.0 million), +14.6%;
    • Concession revenues: THB14,752 million (USD426.3 million), +8.3%;
  • Profit before tax: THB26,185 million (USD756.6 million), +8.3%;
  • Net profit: THB20,740 million (USD599.3 million), +7.2%;
  • Total assets: THB178,410 million (USD5155 million);
  • Cash and cash equivalents: THB9318 million (USD269.2 million);
  • Total liabilities: THB46,721 million (USD1350 million). [more - original PR I] [more - original PR II]

*Based on the average conversion rate at THB1 = USD0.028896

