22-Jun-2017 12:02 PM
Airports of Thailand pax up 6%, cargo up 11% in May-2017
Airports of Thailand (AoT) passenger numbers up 6% - traffic highlights for May-2017:
- Passengers: 10.2 million, +5.8% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 4.4 million, +4.0%;
- International: 5.8 million, +7.3%;
- Cargo: 134,126 tonnes, +10.6%;
- Domestic: 9777 tonnes, +5.2%;
- International: 124,349 tonnes, +11.0%;
- Aircraft movements: 67,868, +3.8%;
- Domestic: 33,178, +3.9%;
- International: 34,690, +3.7%. [more - original PR]