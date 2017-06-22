Loading
22-Jun-2017 12:02 PM

Airports of Thailand pax up 6%, cargo up 11% in May-2017

Airports of Thailand (AoT) passenger numbers up 6% - traffic highlights for May-2017:

  • Passengers: 10.2 million, +5.8% year-on-year;
    • Domestic: 4.4 million, +4.0%;
    • International: 5.8 million, +7.3%;
  • Cargo: 134,126 tonnes, +10.6%;
    • Domestic: 9777 tonnes, +5.2%;
    • International: 124,349 tonnes, +11.0%;
  • Aircraft movements: 67,868, +3.8%;