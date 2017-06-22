Airports of Thailand pax up 6%, cargo up 11% in May-2017

Airports of Thailand (AoT) passenger numbers up 6% - traffic highlights for May-2017:

Passengers: 10.2 million, +5.8% year-on-year; Domestic: 4.4 million, +4.0%; International: 5.8 million, +7.3%;

Cargo: 134,126 tonnes, +10.6%; Domestic: 9777 tonnes, +5.2%; International: 124,349 tonnes, +11.0%;

Aircraft movements: 67,868, +3.8%; Domestic: 33,178, +3.9%; International: 34,690, +3.7%. [more - original PR]

