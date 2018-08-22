22-Aug-2018 11:45 AM
Airports of Thailand pax up 4.5% to 11.7m in Jul-2018
Airports of Thailand reported (21-Aug-2018) the following traffic highlights for Jul-2018:
- Passengers: 11.7 million, +4.5% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 4.9 million, +3.9%;
- International: 6.8 million, +4.9%;
- Cargo: 138,970 tonnes, +3.0%;
- Domestic: 7420 tonnes, -22.2%;
- International: 131,550 tonnes, +4.9%;
- Aircraft movements: 74,786, +6.8%;
- Domestic: 35,297, +5.0%;
- International: 39,489, +8.5%. [more - original PR]