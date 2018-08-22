Become a CAPA Member
22-Aug-2018 11:45 AM

Airports of Thailand pax up 4.5% to 11.7m in Jul-2018

Airports of Thailand reported (21-Aug-2018) the following traffic highlights for Jul-2018:

  • Passengers: 11.7 million, +4.5% year-on-year;
    • Domestic: 4.9 million, +3.9%;
    • International: 6.8 million, +4.9%;
  • Cargo: 138,970 tonnes, +3.0%;
    • Domestic: 7420 tonnes, -22.2%;
    • International: 131,550 tonnes, +4.9%;
  • Aircraft movements: 74,786, +6.8%;

