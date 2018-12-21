21-Dec-2018 11:28 AM
Airports of Thailand pax up 2% to 11.5m in Nov-2018
Airports of Thailand reported (20-Dec-2018) the following traffic highlights for Nov-2018:
- Passengers: 11.5 million, +1.8% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 4.9 million, +1.8%;
- International: 6.6 million, +1.7%;
- Cargo: 142,399 tonnes, -3.5%;
- Domestic: 6551 tonnes, -18.5%;
- International: 135,848 tonnes, -2.7%;
- Aircraft movements: 73,754, +5.9%;
-
- Domestic: 34,478, +4.1%;
- International: 39,276, +7.5%. [more - original PR]