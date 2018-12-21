Become a CAPA Member
Loading
21-Dec-2018 11:28 AM

Airports of Thailand pax up 2% to 11.5m in Nov-2018

Airports of Thailand reported (20-Dec-2018) the following traffic highlights for Nov-2018:

  • Passengers: 11.5 million, +1.8% year-on-year;
    • Domestic: 4.9 million, +1.8%;
    • International: 6.6 million, +1.7%;
  • Cargo: 142,399 tonnes, -3.5%;
    • Domestic: 6551 tonnes, -18.5%;
    • International: 135,848 tonnes, -2.7%;
  • Aircraft movements: 73,754, +5.9%;

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More