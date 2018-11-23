Become a CAPA Member
23-Nov-2018 10:36 AM

Airports of Thailand pax up 13% to 11.2m in Oct-2018

Airports of Thailand reported (22-Nov-2018) the following traffic highlights for Oct-2018:

  • Passengers: 11.2 million, +3.2% year-on-year;
    • Domestic: 5.0 million, +4.2%;
    • International: 6.2 million, +2.3%;
  • Cargo: 145,621 tonnes, +3.3%;
    • Domestic: 7561 tonnes, -9.5%;
    • International: 138,060 tonnes, +4.1%;
  • Aircraft movements: 74,137, +5.6%;

