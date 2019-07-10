10-Jul-2019 10:37 AM
Airports of Thailand pax down 2% to 10.7m in May-2019
Airports of Thailand reported (09-Jul-2019) the following traffic highlights for May-2019:
- Passengers: 10.7 million, -2.4% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 4.5 million, -5.9%;
- International: 6.2 million, +0.4%;
- Cargo: 121,987 tonnes, -15.9%;
- Domestic: 5436 tonnes, -29.5%;
- International: 116,551 tonnes, -15.1%;
- Aircraft movements: 72,599, -1.9%;
- Domestic: 32,522, -8.3%;
- International: 40,077, +4.0%. [more - original PR]