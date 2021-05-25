Become a CAPA Member
Loading
25-May-2021 12:03 PM

Airports of Thailand pax declines 82.6% to 2.1m in Apr-2021, compared to Apr-2019

Airports of Thailand reported (24-May-2021) the following traffic highlights for Apr-2021:

  • Passengers: 2.1million, -82.6% compared to Apr-2019;
    • Domestic: 2.0 million, -58.7%;
    • International: 79,533, -98.9%;
  • Cargo: 109,462 tonnes, -20.5%;
    • Domestic: 2382 tonnes, -65.1%;
    • International: 107,080 tonnes, -18.4%;
  • Aircraft movements: 27,935, -62.2%;

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More