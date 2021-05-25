25-May-2021 12:03 PM
Airports of Thailand pax declines 82.6% to 2.1m in Apr-2021, compared to Apr-2019
Airports of Thailand reported (24-May-2021) the following traffic highlights for Apr-2021:
- Passengers: 2.1million, -82.6% compared to Apr-2019;
- Domestic: 2.0 million, -58.7%;
- International: 79,533, -98.9%;
- Cargo: 109,462 tonnes, -20.5%;
- Domestic: 2382 tonnes, -65.1%;
- International: 107,080 tonnes, -18.4%;
- Aircraft movements: 27,935, -62.2%;
- Domestic: 22,436, -33.2%;
- International: 5499, -86.4%. [more - original PR]