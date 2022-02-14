14-Feb-2022 10:14 AM
Airports of Thailand pax declines 3.6% in Dec-2021, 16.2m pax in 2021
Airports of Thailand reported (24-Jan-2022) the following traffic highlights:
- Dec-2021:
- Passengers: 3.4 million, -3.6% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 2.9 million, -16.3%;
- International: 514,671, +585.7%;
- Cargo: 114,098 tonnes, +34.6%;
- Domestic: 2634 tonnes, +3.9%;
- International: 111,464 tonnes, +35.5%;
- Aircraft movements: 31,195, -18.4%;
- Domestic: 22,210, -32.6%;
- International: 8985, +70.9%;
- 2021:
- Passengers: 16.2 million, -65.3%;
- Domestic: 14.6 million, -53.2%;
- International: 1.6 million, -89.6%;
- Cargo: 1.2 million tonnes, +22.1%;
- Domestic: 18,591 tonnes, -33.1%;
- International: 1.1 million tonnes, +23.7%;
- Aircraft movements: 214,462, -45.7%;
- Domestic: 139,031, -47.1%;
- International: 75,431, -43.0%. [more - original PR]
