Become a CAPA Member
Loading
14-Feb-2022 10:14 AM

Airports of Thailand pax declines 3.6% in Dec-2021, 16.2m pax in 2021

Airports of Thailand reported (24-Jan-2022) the following traffic highlights:

  • Dec-2021:
    • Passengers: 3.4 million, -3.6% year-on-year;
      • Domestic: 2.9 million, -16.3%;
      • International: 514,671, +585.7%;
    • Cargo: 114,098 tonnes, +34.6%;
      • Domestic: 2634 tonnes, +3.9%;
      • International: 111,464 tonnes, +35.5%;
    • Aircraft movements: 31,195, -18.4%;
      • Domestic: 22,210, -32.6%;
      • International: 8985, +70.9%;
  • 2021:
    • Passengers: 16.2 million, -65.3%;
      • Domestic: 14.6 million, -53.2%;
      • International: 1.6 million, -89.6%;
    • Cargo: 1.2 million tonnes, +22.1%;
      • Domestic: 18,591 tonnes, -33.1%;
      • International: 1.1 million tonnes, +23.7%;
    • Aircraft movements: 214,462, -45.7%;

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More