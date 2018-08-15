Airports of Thailand net profit up 19% in 2Q2018

Airports of Thailand reported (14-Aug-2018) the following financial highlights for the three months ended 30-Jun-2018:

Total revenue: THB15,006 million (USD469.2 million), +9.5% year-on-year; Landing and parking charges: THB1804 million (USD56.4 million), +9.7%; Departure passenger service charges: THB6323 million (USD197.7 million), +10.5%; Aircraft service charges: THB213.0 million (USD6.7 million), +5.1%; Office and state property rents: THB573.2 million (USD17.9 million), +2.5%; Service revenues: THB1656 million (USD51.8 million), +7.5%; Concession revenues: THB4117 million (USD128.7 million), +12.4%;

Net profit: THB6442 million (USD201.4 million), +19.2%;

Total assets: THB178,193 million (USD5571 million);

Cash and cash equivalents: THB4583 million (USD143.3 million);

Total liabilities: THB39,524 million (USD1236 million). [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]

*Based on the average conversion rate at THB1 = USD0.031264