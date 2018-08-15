15-Aug-2018 3:11 PM
Airports of Thailand net profit up 19% in 2Q2018
Airports of Thailand reported (14-Aug-2018) the following financial highlights for the three months ended 30-Jun-2018:
- Total revenue: THB15,006 million (USD469.2 million), +9.5% year-on-year;
- Landing and parking charges: THB1804 million (USD56.4 million), +9.7%;
- Departure passenger service charges: THB6323 million (USD197.7 million), +10.5%;
- Aircraft service charges: THB213.0 million (USD6.7 million), +5.1%;
- Office and state property rents: THB573.2 million (USD17.9 million), +2.5%;
- Service revenues: THB1656 million (USD51.8 million), +7.5%;
- Concession revenues: THB4117 million (USD128.7 million), +12.4%;
- Net profit: THB6442 million (USD201.4 million), +19.2%;
- Total assets: THB178,193 million (USD5571 million);
- Cash and cash equivalents: THB4583 million (USD143.3 million);
- Total liabilities: THB39,524 million (USD1236 million). [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]
*Based on the average conversion rate at THB1 = USD0.031264