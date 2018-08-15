Become a CAPA Member
Loading
15-Aug-2018 3:11 PM

Airports of Thailand net profit up 19% in 2Q2018

Airports of Thailand reported (14-Aug-2018) the following financial highlights for the three months ended 30-Jun-2018:

  • Total revenue: THB15,006 million (USD469.2 million), +9.5% year-on-year;
    • Landing and parking charges: THB1804 million (USD56.4 million), +9.7%;
    • Departure passenger service charges: THB6323 million (USD197.7 million), +10.5%;
    • Aircraft service charges: THB213.0 million (USD6.7 million), +5.1%;
    • Office and state property rents: THB573.2 million (USD17.9 million), +2.5%;
    • Service revenues: THB1656 million (USD51.8 million), +7.5%;
    • Concession revenues: THB4117 million (USD128.7 million), +12.4%;
  • Net profit: THB6442 million (USD201.4 million), +19.2%;
  • Total assets: THB178,193 million (USD5571 million);
  • Cash and cash equivalents: THB4583 million (USD143.3 million);
  • Total liabilities: THB39,524 million (USD1236 million). [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]

*Based on the average conversion rate at THB1 = USD0.031264

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More