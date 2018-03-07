7-Mar-2018 2:11 PM
Airports of Thailand international pax up 10% in Jan-2018
Airports of Thailand reported (05-Mar-2018) the following traffic highlights for Jan-2018:
- Passengers: 12.8 million, +5.8% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 5.4 million, +0.3%;
- International: 7.4 million, +10.3%;
- Cargo: 131,902 tonnes, +3.6%;
- Domestic: 7500 tonnes, -32.8%;
- International: 124,402 tonnes, +7.1%;
- Aircraft movements: 75,822, +3.4%;
- Domestic: 35,567, -3.6%;
- International: 40,255, +10.3%.
According to the CAPA Airport Traffic Database, Jan-2018 marked the AoT's 40th consecutive month of passenger growth. [more - original PR]