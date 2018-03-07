Loading
7-Mar-2018 2:11 PM

Airports of Thailand international pax up 10% in Jan-2018

Airports of Thailand reported (05-Mar-2018) the following traffic highlights for Jan-2018:

  • Passengers: 12.8 million, +5.8% year-on-year;
    • Domestic: 5.4 million, +0.3%;
    • International: 7.4 million, +10.3%;
  • Cargo: 131,902 tonnes, +3.6%;
    • Domestic: 7500 tonnes, -32.8%;
    • International: 124,402 tonnes, +7.1%;
  • Aircraft movements: 75,822, +3.4%;
    • Domestic: 35,567, -3.6%;
    • International: 40,255, +10.3%.

According to the CAPA Airport Traffic Database, Jan-2018 marked the AoT's 40th consecutive month of passenger growth. [more - original PR]

