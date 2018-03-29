Loading
29-Mar-2018 2:49 PM

Airports of Thailand (AoT) reports highest February pax since 2008

Airports of Thailand reported (28-Mar-2018) the following traffic highlights for Feb-2018:

  • Passengers: 12.1 million, +8.5% year-on-year;
    • Domestic: 5.0 million, +3.2%;
    • International: 7.1 million, +12.5%;
  • Cargo: 129,312 tonnes, +6.9%;
    • Domestic: 7986 tonnes, -18.0%;
    • International: 121,326 tonnes, +9.0%;
  • Aircraft movements: 70,045, +5.3%;
    • Domestic: 31,950, -2.9%;
    • International: 38,095, +13.2%.

According to the CAPA Airport Traffic Database, Feb-2018 marked the AoT's 41st consecutive month of passenger growth. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership gives you access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More