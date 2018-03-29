29-Mar-2018 2:49 PM
Airports of Thailand (AoT) reports highest February pax since 2008
Airports of Thailand reported (28-Mar-2018) the following traffic highlights for Feb-2018:
- Passengers: 12.1 million, +8.5% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 5.0 million, +3.2%;
- International: 7.1 million, +12.5%;
- Cargo: 129,312 tonnes, +6.9%;
- Domestic: 7986 tonnes, -18.0%;
- International: 121,326 tonnes, +9.0%;
- Aircraft movements: 70,045, +5.3%;
- Domestic: 31,950, -2.9%;
- International: 38,095, +13.2%.
According to the CAPA Airport Traffic Database, Feb-2018 marked the AoT's 41st consecutive month of passenger growth. [more - original PR]