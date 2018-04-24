24-Apr-2018 11:52 AM
Airports of Thailand (AoT) reports double digit pax growth in Mar-2018
Airports of Thailand reported (23-Apr-2018) the following traffic highlights for Mar-2018:
- Passengers: 12.8 million, +10.4% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 5.3 million, +5.1%;
- International: 7.5 million, +14.5%;
- Cargo: 152,974 tonnes, +3.9%;
- Domestic: 8425 tonnes, -22.5%;
- International: 144,549 tonnes, +6.0%;
- Aircraft movements: 76,648, +7.7%;
- Domestic: 35,678, -0.2%;
- International: 40,970 +15.7%.
According to the CAPA Airport Traffic Database, Mar-2018 marked the AoT's highest March passenger numbers since 2008. [more - original PR]