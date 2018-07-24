24-Jul-2018 2:58 PM
Airports of Thailand (AoT) pax up 9% to 10.7m in Jun-2018
Airports of Thailand reported (23-Jul-2018) the following traffic highlights for Jun-2018:
- Passengers: 10.7 million, +8.6% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 4.5 million, +6.1%;
- International: 6.2 million, +10.5%;
- Cargo: 139,401 tonnes, +6.7%;
- Domestic: 7380 tonnes, -23.7%;
- International: 132,021 tonnes, +9.2%;
- Aircraft movements: 71,048, +8.8%;
- Domestic: 33,527, +6.0%;
- International: 37,521, +11.5%. [more - original PR]