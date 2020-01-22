Become a CAPA Member
Airports of Thailand (AoT) handles 143.0m pax in 2019, 12.9m pax in Dec-2019

Airports of Thailand (AoT) reported (21-Jan-2020) the following traffic highlights:

  • Dec-2019:
    • Passengers: 12.9 million, +0.6% year-on-year;
      • Domestic: 4.9 million, -6.2%;
      • International: 8.0 million, +5.4%;
    • Cargo: 128,920 tonnes, -5.3%;
      • Domestic: 5388 tonnes, -19.6%;
      • International: 123,533 tonnes, -4.6%;
    • Aircraft movements: 77,255, -2.2%;
      • Domestic: 33,536, -9.0%;
      • International: 43,719, +3.7%;
  • 2019:
    • Passengers: 143.0 million, +1.8%;
      • Domestic: 57.2 million, -3.6%;
      • International: 85.8 million, +5.8%;
    • Cargo: 1.5 million tonnes, -11.9%;
      • Domestic: 68,585 tonnes, -22.8%;
      • International: 1.4 million tonnes, -11.3%;
    • Aircraft movements: 893,533, +0.7%;

