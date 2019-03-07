Airports Council International World: Boosting non-aeronautical revenue key to sustainable growth of

Airports Council International (ACI) director general Angela Gittens stated (06-Mar-2019) when dealing with African airports "Non-aeronautical revenues are key contributors to the financial success of airports as they not only help to diversify the income base for airports, but also serve to help them weather economic downturns". Mrs Gittens continued: "They can be a source to help recover operating costs and reduce the use of aviation taxes for future airport development". [more - original PR]