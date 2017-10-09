ACI: 'Mega-hubs' see 5.5% increase in passengers in 2016

Airports Council International (ACI) reported (06-Oct-2017) the number of airports with an accumulated passenger throughput volume of more than 40 million passengers p/a increased from 18 in 2006 to 46 in 2016. ACI added that these 46 "mega-hubs" saw a 5.5% year-on-year increase in passenger throughput in 2016. ACI DG Angela Gittens noted many smaller airports with less than one million passengers p/a "have either stagnated or experienced a reduction in nonstop destinations between cities" between 2006 and 2016. [more - original PR]