ACI: Surge in freight volumes moderates in Sep-2017, global passenger traffic continues to rise

ACI reported (24-Nov-2017) global passengers continued to increase in Sep-2017 despite the Gulf of Mexico hurricanes and blockade in Qatar. Passengers increased 5.1% year-on-year, including a 7.6% increase in international passengers and a 2.5% increase in domestic passengers. Europe's sustained growth continued, increasing 8.9%, while Asia Pacific and Africa increased 7.3% and 6.6%, respectively. Latin America achieved moderate growth of 3.2%, followed by the Middle East (+0.8%) and North America (+1.5%). In freight, most regions reported robust freight volumes, despite a slowdown from the double digit growth in Aug-2017. Africa led the group with a growth rate of 16.2%, while Asia Pacific, Europe and the Middle East also reported considerable growth of 9.4%, 8%, and 7.3%, respectively. North America and Latin America/Caribbean's freight markets weathered the hurricane season better than their passenger markets, although growth was more subdued at 2.9% and 1.6%, respectively. [more - original PR]

