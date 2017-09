ACI: World airport passengers up 6.5% in 2016

Airports Council International reported (19-Sep-2017) 2016 worldwide airport passenger numbers increased 6.5% year-on-year to 7.7 billion. All regions reported growth, except Africa which had a slight decrease of 0.4%. Details include:

Worldwide airport cargo increased 4% to 110 million tonnes, with mixed levels of growth across all six regions, details include:

Hong Kong International Airport is the busiest air cargo airport with 4.6 million tonnes followed by Memphis International Airport with 4.3 million tonnes in 2016;

Regions with the largest amount of air cargo during 2016: Asia Pacific (43.4 million tonnes, +5.4%); North America (30.8 million tonnes, +2.4%); Europe (20.1 million tonnes, +5%); Middle East (8.8 million tonnes, +2.7%); Latin America/Caribbean (5.1 million tonnes, +0.9%); Africa (2.1 million tonnes, +1.3%);

World's busiest airports in international freight traffic: Hong Kong International Airport (4.5 million tonnes, +3.2%); Seoul Incheon International Airport (2.6 million tonnes, +4.5%); Dubai International Airport (2.6 million tonnes, +3.4%);

World's busiest airports in domestic freight traffic are: Memphis International Airport (3.8 million tonnes, -6.1%); Louisville International Airport (1.9 million tonnes, +3.3%); Beijing Capital International Airport (1.1 million tonnes, -1.2%);



Worldwide aircraft movements increased 2.7% to 91.8 million, with mixed levels of growth across all six regions, details include: