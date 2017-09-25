ACI reports global pax in Jul-2017 increase 6.8%

Airports Council International (ACI) reported (22-Sep-2017) Jul-2017 global air passenger traffic (pax) increased 6.8% year-on-year and freight volumes increased 8.9%. Key highlights for passenger traffic include:
- Europe had the highest growth at 9.9%;
- Europe's success was largely contributed by Turkey's continued recovery, Istanbul Atatürk Airport pax grew 17.6% and Antalya Airport grew 64.1%;
- Asia Pacific experienced a slight slowdown with 5.7% increase;
- Africa grew 7.5% however gains were distributed unevenly, especially in Northern Africa, with Marrakech Menara Airport, Tunis Carthage Airport and Algiers Houari Boumediene Airport all posting double digit growth, while Cairo International Airport and Enfidha-Hammamet International Airport declining by comparable numbers;
Key highlights for freight traffic include:
- Africa recorded the strongest growth at 18.1%, boost by more than 20% increase from South Africa and Kenya;
- Europe came second with 11.2% increase, which benefitted from significant growth in Germany and United Kingdom at 9.3% and 12.5% respectively;
- Istanbul Atatürk Airport also stood out in freight volumes, with 32.2% growth;
- London Heathrow Airport's freight continues to grow since Mar-2017 at 15.1% in Jul-2017;
- Doha International Airport sustained freight growth of 14.5% despite a decrease in passenger traffic. [more - original PR]