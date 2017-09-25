Loading
25-Sep-2017 10:26 AM

ACI reports global pax in Jul-2017 increase 6.8%

Airports Council International (ACI) reported (22-Sep-2017) Jul-2017 global air passenger traffic (pax) increased 6.8% year-on-year and freight volumes increased 8.9%. Key highlights for passenger traffic include:

Key highlights for freight traffic include:

  • Africa recorded the strongest growth at 18.1%, boost by more than 20% increase from South Africa and Kenya;
  • Europe came second with 11.2% increase, which benefitted from significant growth in Germany and United Kingdom at 9.3% and 12.5% respectively;
  • Istanbul Atatürk Airport also stood out in freight volumes, with 32.2% growth;
  • London Heathrow Airport's freight continues to grow since Mar-2017 at 15.1% in Jul-2017;
  • Doha International Airport sustained freight growth of 14.5% despite a decrease in passenger traffic. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership gives you access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More