ACI releases Policy Brief on airport networks and the sustainability of small airports

Airports Council International (ACI) released (17-Oct-2017) a Policy Brief on airport networks and the sustainability of small airports, noting that the sustainable operation and development of the world's smaller airports remains a challenge. While the airport industry as a whole is profitable, financial statements show that as many as 66% of the world's airports operate at a net loss. ACI director general Angela Gitten noted that the airport network model is one of the options to overcome this challenge, adding that airport networks must continue to be able to cross-subsidise smaller airports in accordance with the ICAO framework. "Airport operators should be permitted to operate under a wide range of management models to serve their specific missions, their business needs and local circumstances", she said, adding: "When a network approach is pursued, cross-subsidies from profitable larger airports are often key to the sustainability of smaller airports". [more - original PR]