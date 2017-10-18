ACI-NA welcomes continued collaboration with US TSA

ACI-NA welcomed (17-Oct-2017) new US TSA administrator David Pekoske's renewed commitment to industry collaboration on aviation security provided in his keynote address to ACI-NA's Public Safety and Security Conference. ACI-NA president and CEO Kevin Burke stated: "Airports appreciate the strong partnership we have forged with TSA and we look forward to continuing that work with Administrator Pekoske in his new role. We know he will be a great partner to airports as we work together for the safety and security of our passengers and employees". [more - original PR]