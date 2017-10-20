Global airport industry climate action surpasses 200 airports; handle 40% of global air pax traffic

Airports Council International stated (19-Oct-2017) the global airport industry is delivering on its commitment to lower its own CO2 emissions, made in 2007. ACI World director general Angela Gittens stated the past year has seen "continued engagement from airports" with 36 new applications to Airport Carbon Accreditation and more airports reaching a higher level of certification within the programme. There are now 201 airports participating in Airport Carbon Accreditation, handling over 39.6% of global air passenger traffic. This means more than 2.8 billion passengers now travel through airports certified at one of the four levels of the programme. Ms Gittens also noted that from May-2016 to May-2017, accredited airports collectively reduced CO2 emissions under their direct control by 202,184 tonnes of CO2. [more - original PR]