ACI EUROPE President: Statement on Brexit

ACI EUROPE president and Groupe ADP CEO Augustin de Romanet released (13-Jun-2017) a statement on current industry challenges and their policy implications. Highlights include:

Security: ACI EUROPE welcomed the EU 's airport security approach, focused on smarter and non-visible measures. ACI EUROPE regrets that this approach is not being followed by Russia , exposing Russian airports to security vulnerabilities and transferring upon them responsibilities which should rest with public authorities; On the US laptop ban, Mr Ramonet said: "We all need to work together on this and look for alternative measures that will be 100% safe, more effective from a security point of view and also less disruptive operationally. ACI EUROPE has put detailed alternative proposals on the table – and I am glad to see that IATA seems to have endorsed them";

Brexit: The results of UK elections have increased concerns over the prolonged Brexit uncertainty. Aviation has been recognised as one of the sectors most at risk with Brexit, therefore air transport must be prioritised in negotiations;

Increased open skies agreements: Open skies must extend beyond the US and Canada Outbound travel from Asia Pacific, Africa and the Middle East is set to grow exponentially in the coming decades and Europe cannot afford to miss this growth opportunity;

Airport charges: Airport regulation should shift from being airport-centric to consumer-centric, and to make it market-driven. Airport regulation must also be aligned with the EU's wider growth and investment objectives.


