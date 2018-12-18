Become a CAPA Member
Airports Corporation of Vietnam reports highlights for 2018

Airports Corporation of Vietnam reported (17-Dec-2018) the following operational highlights for 2018:

  • Handled 100 million passengers across all managed airports;
    • 104 million passengers expected to be handled by the end of 2018, an increase of 11.8% year-on-year;
  • Commenced Phu Quoc International Airport terminal expansion project;
    • Phu Quoc extended its runway to 3000m long, allowing the airport to handle Boeing 777, 747-400 and A320/321 aircraft;
    • Airport upgraded canal system;
    • Four domestic carriers and 10 international airlines operate up to 96 services daily from the airport. [more - original PR - Vietnamese]

