21-Nov-2019 8:17 AM
Airports Corporation of Vietnam and IIAC sign cooperation agreement
Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) and Incheon International Airport Corporation (IIAC) signed (20-Nov-2019) an agreement to enhance cooperation. The scope of the agreement includes joint activities to develop more routes between South Korea and Vietnam, and further developing trade, tourism and investment between the two countries. ACV and IIAC will also exchange information on airport operations and management to improve the quality of passenger service. [more - original PR - Vietnamese]