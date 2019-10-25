Become a CAPA Member
25-Oct-2019 9:43 AM

Airports Company South Africa suspends Air Zimbabwe from operating to its airports

Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) suspended (24-Oct-2019) Air Zimbabwe from using ACSA airports, effective 22-Oct-2019. The prohibition will remain in place until the airline settles outstanding fees owing to ACSA. ACSA stated: "Air Zimbabwe has not adhered to the cash basis terms for using airports owned by Airports Company South Africa". As a cash client of ACSA, Air Zimbabwe is required to settle amounts owing for landing fees, parking fees, the passenger service charge and an amount towards settling arrears on a weekly basis. [more - original PR]

