Airports Company South Africa (ACSA), via its official Twitter account, stated (18-Sep-2017) revenues increased 3.4% to ZAR8.6 billion (USD647 million) for the year to 31-Mar-2017, with non-aeronautical activities accounting for 63% of total. Profit increased by 10.8% to ZAR2 billion (USD150 million), while interest-bearing debt was reduced by 5% to ZAR9.3 billion (USD700 million). ACSA said 76% of key performance indicators were met during the period.