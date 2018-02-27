27-Feb-2018 1:18 PM
Airports Company South Africa: Passenger growth held steady in 4Q2017
Airports Company South Africa published (Feb-2018) traffic figures for its nine airports in 4Q2017, with the following highlights:
- Growth in passenger numbers held "steady" at just over 3%;
- Nearly 11 million passengers used main airports in 4Q2017, an increase of 321,000 year-on-year;
- International arrivals increased 13.85% at Cape Town International Airport, while international departures increased 15.69%;
- Durban King Shaka International Airport enjoyed "solid growth" in 4Q2017, with a 5.63% increase in arrivals and 6.17% increase in departures;
- Domestic air travel remained "under strain", with arrivals increasing 2.60% and departures increasing 2.76%. [more - original PR]